Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Shares of CHWY traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 464,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,883. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,574.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. Chewy has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

