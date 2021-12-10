Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,658,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,495. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

