Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 1,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

