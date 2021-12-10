China Online Education Group (COE) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare China Online Education Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group’s peers have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Online Education Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million $22.52 million 5.82 China Online Education Group Competitors $487.08 million -$8.25 million -17.98

China Online Education Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% China Online Education Group Competitors 1.03% -28.43% 6.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Online Education Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group Competitors 340 1189 1464 39 2.40

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.25%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 114.29%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

