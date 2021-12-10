Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Chindata Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

