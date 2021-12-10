Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

