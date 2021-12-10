Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $92.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $8,432,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,976 shares of company stock valued at $50,879,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. 1,389,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,246. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

