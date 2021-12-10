Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

