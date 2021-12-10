CIBC Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

CG opened at C$8.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.52. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.15%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

