Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85, RTT News reports. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

