Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

