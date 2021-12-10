Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 15,068 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of NeoGames worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS opened at $29.46 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $648.00 million and a PE ratio of 71.86.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.