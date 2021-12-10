Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,008 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

HRMY stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.16 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,017 shares of company stock worth $3,731,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

