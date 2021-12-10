Citigroup Downgrades Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Neutral

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

