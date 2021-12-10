CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.85) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 214 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £871.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.57. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57).

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($61,795.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,690,080.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

