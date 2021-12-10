CMC Financial Group Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,265 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

