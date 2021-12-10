CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

