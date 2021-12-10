Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

