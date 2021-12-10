Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.25

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$77.25 and last traded at C$77.25, with a volume of 5259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$655.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

