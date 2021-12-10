Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Robert Telesmanic Sells 210 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Robert Telesmanic sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $17,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

