Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.55% of Cohen & Steers worth $62,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $90.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

