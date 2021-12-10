Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 608.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 253,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 157.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 85.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

