Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.21 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Comerica stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

