Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $84.53. 1,246,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,239. Comerica has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

