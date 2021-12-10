Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.