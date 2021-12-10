Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 25.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

CMC stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

