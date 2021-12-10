Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.50 ($7.30).

CBK stock opened at €6.45 ($7.24) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.99. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of €7.19 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

