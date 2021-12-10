CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

CommScope stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 268,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

