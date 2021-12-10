Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.19

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.19 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 61.37 ($0.81). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.96 ($0.81), with a volume of 417,636 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £316.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.24.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.