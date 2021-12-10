Comparing Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Biogen has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 13 17 0 2.57 Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88

Biogen presently has a consensus price target of $362.76, suggesting a potential upside of 56.07%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 310.91%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 13.93% 28.36% 12.73% Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biogen and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $13.44 billion 2.54 $4.00 billion $10.22 22.74 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -2.20

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Passage Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

