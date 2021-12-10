Comparing FONAR (FONR) and Its Rivals

FONAR (NASDAQ: FONR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FONAR to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FONAR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FONAR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A FONAR Competitors 235 954 1784 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 34.54%. Given FONAR’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FONAR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

FONAR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR’s peers have a beta of 18.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 12.50% 10.60% 7.71% FONAR Competitors -280.90% -21.27% -14.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of FONAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FONAR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $89.93 million $10.21 million 11.16 FONAR Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.68

FONAR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FONAR. FONAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FONAR peers beat FONAR on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.