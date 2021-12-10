Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

