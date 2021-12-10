Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

