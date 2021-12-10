Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.59

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.58, with a volume of 92923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

