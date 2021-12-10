Contrasting Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zuora alerts:

This table compares Zuora and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 7.92 -$73.17 million ($0.68) -28.56 Alteryx $495.31 million 8.92 -$24.37 million ($1.80) -36.38

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zuora and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 Alteryx 0 3 8 0 2.73

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $108.27, indicating a potential upside of 65.35%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Zuora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -24.76% -45.54% -18.98% Alteryx -22.97% -18.89% -5.74%

Volatility and Risk

Zuora has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alteryx beats Zuora on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.