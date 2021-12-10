Contrasting Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Société Générale Société anonyme 17.27% 5.99% 0.27% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Société Générale Société anonyme and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 9 0 2.62 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus target price of $31.61, suggesting a potential upside of 376.79%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.12 -$294.71 million $1.09 6.08 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Oxford Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.