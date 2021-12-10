Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, hitting $390.18. 65,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $237.10 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

