Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $42.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.11. The company had a trading volume of 230,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.62.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

