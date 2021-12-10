Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.600-$14.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,743. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.55.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

