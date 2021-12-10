Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 1,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,026,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,083,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

