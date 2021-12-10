Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of BMO opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

