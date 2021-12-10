Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $266,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,999,556 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $65.65. 8,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,293. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

