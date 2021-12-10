Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,889. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

