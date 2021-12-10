Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.