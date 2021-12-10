Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,164 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

