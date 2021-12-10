Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 39,053 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,053 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

NYSE COF traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $149.89. 11,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

