Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 58,808 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,808 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. 96,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,712,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

