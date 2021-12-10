Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,830 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.70. 25,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,569. The company has a market capitalization of $233.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

