Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 82,959 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,959 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $66,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

HCA traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.36. 5,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,617. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

