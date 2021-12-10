Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.88.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

